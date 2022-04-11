2023: Peter Obi in Ogun, demands zoning of presidency to South-East

Former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, on Monday, met the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders in Ogun State and demanded their support for his 2023 presidential ambition.

Obi, who addressed the party leaders at the forum, said the South-East must be allowed to produce the country’s next President in 2023.

He stressed that Nigeria’s President of Igbo extraction would foster equity and justice in the country.

The former governor urged the PDP leaders not to allow money and sentiment influence the decision at the presidential primaries slated for next month.

He said: “Let me assure you that my commitment is to building a better Nigeria, my desperation is to see Nigeria better than it is today. We cannot continue the way Nigeria is today.

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s problem a cumulative effect of bad leadership – Peter Obi

“What we want to say is that a nation must be built on fairness, must be built on equity, must be built on respect for each other and we in the South-East are saying we too should be allowed to serve and I assure you that the opportunity will change Nigeria.

“No country with a 33 percent unemployment rate and 65 percent underemployment will survive. 60 percent of the unemployed and underemployed are among the youths, the most productive population of the country and at their young age are doing nothing.

“Today, we owe people pensions, they don’t pay people gratuity. Our schools are closed, our universities have been closed now and nobody is saying anything. There are 15 million out-of-school children, the drug prevalence among our youths today is the highest in the world. We must change the situation.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now