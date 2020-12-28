Ex- Rep, Danlami Hamza dies

A former lawmaker representing Fagge Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Alhaji Danlami Hamza, has died from complications resulting from COVID-19 complications.

He was 70.

Hamza, who was a member of the lower legislative chamber from 1999 to 2011, died on Sunday afternoon.

A source close to the deceased told journalists on Monday he was admitted at a COVID-19 isolation centre in Kwanar Dawaki area of Kano on Saturday.

Hamza was buried at Abattoir Cemetery in the Fagge area of the state on Sunday evening.

The late lawmaker was a former chairman of Kano Pillars Football Club.

Hamza was a member of the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) and contested against the present lawmaker, Aminu Sulaiman Goro, in 2015 but lost the election.

