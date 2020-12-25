PANDEF chairman, Nkanga dies at 68

The Chairman of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga (retd), is dead.

Nkanga, 68, reportedly died from COVID-19 complications on Thursday.

The deceased was a Military Administrator of Akwa Ibom State from September 1990 to January 1992.

The Spokesman of PANDEF, Ken Robinson, confirmed Nkanga’s death to journalists on Friday afternoon.

READ ALSO: PANDEF asks Buhari to take full responsibility for Lekki shooting

“Yes he (Nkanga) died on Christmas Eve. It is just unfortunate.”

The ex-MILAD contested the Akwa Ibom State governorship in 2003 and lost to Obong Victor Attah.

Nkanga also served as Chairman of the Akwa Ibom Airport Implementation Committee from 2007 to 2009.

Join the conversation

Opinions