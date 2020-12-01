Lawmakers task Nigerian govt to end brain drain

The House of Representatives has tasked the federal government of Nigeria to review the salaries, allowances and welfare of doctors in Nigeria to end brain drain in that area

The House members made the plea on Tuesday following a motion of urgent public importance moved by Ganiyu Johnson during the Plenary, who argued that such a move will stop brain drain in Nigeria.

While moving the motion, the House of Rep member, Johnson said that despite Nigeria being among the highest producers of diaspora doctors in the world, the nation faces an acute shortage of medical practitioners in the country, due to the brain drain.

According to the House of Rep member who blamed the brain drain in the medical sector on poor remuneration and other poor working conditions obtained in the sector, there is need for the Ministry of Labour and Productivity to expand the scope of medical practitioners in the country.

The House of Rep member said; “Nigeria has over Ninety Thousand (90,00) qualified Medical Doctors practising abroad and infact an average of fifty (50) doctors who had their primary Medical Education in Nigeria are said to be registering for practice every week in the United Kingdom (UK), United States of America (USA), Canada and other oil-rich countries.

“Some factors responsible for this development in Nigeria are inadequate infrastructure, poor human resources planning and management practices and structures, unsatisfactory working conditions characterized by heavy workloads and other factors such as lack of professional autonomy, poor supervision and support, long working hours, unsafe workplaces, inadequate career structures, poor working conditions and poor compensation packages are the factors contributing to the emigration from the country by surgeons, physicians, nurses and other medical professionals,” Johnson added.

There have been concerns over brain drain of many professionals from the country to other countries in search of greener pastures.

