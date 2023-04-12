Facts emerge on why Arik chairman was barred from entering office

A mild drama occurred on Tuesday at Arik Air Limited’s headquarters at Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos when the airline’s Chairman/Founder, Johnson Arumemi-Ikhide, was denied access to the premises.

Arumemi-Ikhide had gone to the airline’s premises with some of his aides in line with a court order that granted him access to the premises.

The decision followed a court order in 2017 that gave Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) to take over the airline and appoint a receiver-manager, Kamilu Omokhide.

In 2021, Arumemi-Ikhide, and his wife, Mary, (plaintiffs) filed an originating motion dated December 14 and prayed the court to declare that the duty imposed on the receiver-manager, Omokhide (first defendant) by section 553 of the CAMA 2020, to act in the best interest of Arik as a whole, includes the duty to act in the best interest of the plaintiffs as members of Arik.

Arumemi-Ikhide also sought an order directing the first and second defendants “to allow the directors and shareholders of Arik unfettered access to their offices, premises of the plaintiff, facilities and staff required for the discharge of their functions.”

In line with the court order, which ruled that the receivership of Arik does not preclude restricting access to the premises, the founder attempted to enter the premises of the airline yesterday.

However, he was stopped at the entrance by the security guards on duty.

The chief security officer (CSO) of the airline identified as D Tom-West said there was an order from above not to allow him access to the premises.

In the ensuing argument, the CSO said he is only answerable to the receiver-manager as one of his employees.

He said: “The receiver manager gave an instruction not to allow you in.

Arumemi-Ikhide had told the CSO that he was not at the premises to harass anybody or cause any problem but to enforce the order of the court which granted him access to the premises of the airline.

Speaking with journalists after writing a statement at MMA Domestic Airport Division of the Nigeria Police Force (NFC) , Arumemi-Ikhide, explained: “I was in the Arik Complex today pursuant to the order of the Federal High Court in the suit no FHC/L/CS/1175/2021 that I should be given unfettered access into my offices in Arik Air to perform my duties with my team.

“The court has affirmed that notwithstanding the appointment of a Receiver Manager, the organs of Arik Air remain intact and those organs such as the board and shareholders must be allowed to function.

“It is because of that that I, being chairman of the board, came to the office today. Being aware of the service of the order of the court on the company and having met the management led by Capt Roy Ilegbodu (CEO) on Wednesday, April 4, 2023, with whom I discussed the orders made by the court and our intentions to adhere strictly to including the orders of the court to be given office spaces.

“We both agreed that the orders of the Court must be obeyed. We agreed that I and my team will resume this morning April 11, 2023, to my greatest surprise and shock I have been barred entry by the CSO, Tom West who claimed that he has strict instructions from the Receiver Manager Omokide to deny me and my team access contrary to the orders of the court.”

