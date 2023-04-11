NGX: Investors lose N569.1bn after Easter break

The Nigerian stock market closed trading with N28.30 trillion on Tuesday.

The figure was N569.1 billion or -2 percent lower than the N28.86 trillion posted by the bourse last Thursday.

The stock market went on a break last Friday and Monday this week for the Easter celebration.

Similarly, the All-Share Index dipped by 1,041.14 basis points to close at 51,952.99 down from 52,994.13 achieved last week.

Investors traded 1.72 billion shares valued at N4.78 billion in 4,286 deals on Tuesday.

This surpassed the 266.95 million shares worth N1.92 billion traded by shareholders in 3,651 deals on Thursday.

Caverton led the gainers’ list with an 8.25 percent rise in share price moving from N0.97kobo to N1.05 per share.

NAHCO’s share value was up by N0.30kobo to end trading at N10.10kobo from N9.80kobo per share.

Transcorp gained 2.19 percent to move from N1.37kobo to N1.40kobo per share.

Sterling Bank gained 1.35 percent to close at N1.50kobo, above its opening price of N1.48kobo per share.

Transcohot’s shares traded flat to end trading at N6.90kobo, the same price posted by the entity last Thursday.

Airtel Africa topped the losers’ table after shedding N133.10kobo to drop from N1331.10kobo to N1198 per share.

Royal Exchange’s share price dropped by 9.09 percent to end trading at N0.60kobo from N0.66kobo per share.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance lost 9.09 percent to end trading with N0.60kobo from N0.66kobo per share.

The multiverse share price dropped from N2.63kobo to N2.40kobo per share after losing N0.23kobo during trading.

Neimeth lost N0.12kobo to drop from N1.45kobo to N1.33kobo per share.

Transcorp led the day’s top trading with 1.55 billion shares valued at N2.10 million.

Zenith Bank followed 44.45 million shares worth N1.13 billion.

UBA sold 20.98 million shares worth N179.51 million.

Fidelity Bank traded 8.39 million shares valued at N44.55 million, while Royal Exchange sold 6.43 million shares valued at N3.87 million.

