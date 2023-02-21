Politics
Falana decries uncertainty surrounding 2023 elections
A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, on Tuesday expressed concern at the uncertainty surrounding next Saturday’s election.
Falana, who featured in a programme on Arise TV, said there was “no sign” that the country would hold its presidential and parliamentary elections in four days time.
He also challenged the police and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to assure Nigerians on the conduct of the elections.
The lawyer said: “By now, Nigerians should be fully prepared for the election. But unfortunately, there is no indication, and people are still saying will the election hold or not.
READ ALSO: Terrorism: Falana decries Emefiele’s absence from Nigeria, demands arrest on arrival
“The Chief of Defence Staff has no business with respect to our election. We are under a democratic system of government, and it should be the IGP that should be speaking about security. Because, it is the police, under the law, that will man the polling units. The armed forces are only asked to stand by.”
INEC had last weekend assured Nigerians that the elections would go ahead as scheduled despite the naira scarcity and protests in some parts of the country.
