Obi’s running mate, Baba-Ahmed, raises fresh questions on APC’s Muslim-Muslim ticket

The Labour Party vice presidential candidate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, on Tuesday took another swipe at the All Progressives Congress (APC) for adopting a Muslim-Muslim ticket for this year’s election.

Baba-Ahmed, who appeared on Channels Television’s programe, “The 2023 Verdict,” said the Muslim-Muslim ticket would not succeed because of the complex nature of the Nigerian society.

The APC has come under serious criticism from Nigerians since the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, picked the former Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima, as his running mate in July last year.

He said: “The reason why today Tinubu is not the vice president of Nigeria is the same reason he cannot be president.

“What couldn’t happen in 2015 when the then APC presidential candidate, Muhammadu Buhari, asked for any nomination whatsoever from Tinubu – because that configuration has passed. It can no longer work in Nigeria. A Muslim-Muslin ticket cannot work anymore.”

The LP vice- presidential candidate emphasized the role of faith in Nigeria’s political system, arguing that the country’s socio-political mix was not a coincidence.

He added: “The creator of the heavens and earth does not make mistakes. This is the Federal Republic of Nigeria as duly filed at the United Nations and registered too.

“It’s not the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, for example, or the Vatican or Iran or Libya or Mauritania. It’s a federal republic, and God didn’t make a mistake by putting all of us 250 [tribes].

“You find other countries, nearly 100 percent – one faith, one language, one group. Not the same in Nigeria – 250 [tribes] at least and two big competing religions. And we say that it’s not a mistake from our creator.”

