Jonathan demands credible elections, warns on violence

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Tuesday challenged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other stakeholders to ensure credible conduct of the country’s general elections.

Jonathan made the call in a statement issued by his media office on Tuesday.

The former president also urged politicians to shun violence and work to strengthen the country’s democracy.

He said: “We must not allow our elections to be a source of violence and anarchy. We must desist from the temptation of yielding to those desirous of making our communities and states, theatres of conflicts for their selfish ends.

“Let us realise that the primary purpose of democracy is to uphold the freedom and dignity of citizens and deploy the instruments of governance toward advancing and improving the well-being of our people.

“We should strive to consolidate the gains we have recorded in our democracy in the last two decades by ensuring that the elections are peaceful, just, and fair.”

He urged Nigerians, particularly the youth, to freely vote for the candidates of their choice on Saturday.

Jonathan added: “The future belongs to you; do not allow yourselves to be used as agents of destruction and violence. Nigeria is yours to build. This election provides you with the opportunity to be key partners in the nation-building process by electing leaders of your choice; those you can hold to account, those you trust to defend your future and guarantee unity, peace, and prosperity in our great country.

“To all citizens, this is a moment of truth and courage. Democracy has put our fate in our hands. It has given us power, the power to make the right choices, determine our future, and shape our destiny.

“I urge you all to make your respective choices in the best interest of our land. Let us make our choices peacefully and respect the choices and rights of others.”

