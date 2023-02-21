Oshiomhole tackles Buhari over naira redesign (VIDEO)

The former national chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, on Tuesday criticized President Muhammadu Buhari over his position on the naira redesign.

The president had last Thursday extended the validity of the old N200 notes till April 10.

He, however, declared that the old N500 and N1000 notes had ceased to be legal tender contrary to the Supreme Court’s order which held that all the banknotes remain valid pending the determination of the matter.

The apex court will rule on the suit filed by Kaduna, Kogi, Zamfara, and seven other states challenging the naira redesign and enforcement of the deadline for the currency swap on Wednesday.

Oshiomhole, who spoke at Jattu market in Auchi, insisted that Buhari had no choice but to comply with Supreme Court’s order.

He wondered why the president was trying to sabotage the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s chances in Saturday’s election with the same idea when he could have implemented such on the eve of his reelection in 2019.

The former Edo State governor, who spoke in pidgin English, begged the market women not to discard their old naira notes because the Supreme Court had ruled that they were still valid.

He said: “All this wahala wey Buhari put for currency change, my hand no dey inside. Our party don tell Buhari, wait if you want change currency, you should not change ham during election.

“Wetin you no change during your time, you wan make ham spoil another pesin time, e no good. At this point, nah only God we go dey fear.

“He has to obey the Supreme Court. Supreme Court judgement is superior to the pronouncement of the president. That is the Nigerian law. Under Nigerian democracy, the Supreme Court once it pronounced, the president must obey. Because every where I go, I disassociate myself. Because the truth is, the money in your hand, no be you print ham. The colour wey e wear. No be you choose ham.

“Nah them choose ham. If the say dey want to change it, make them give you the new ones. Now they want to remove the old ones, they no give you the new ones. So if you have the old money, don’t throw it away. On this matter, President Buhari is on his own. Your Naira will remain valid according to the Supreme Court. Don’t throw away your Naira, keep it.

“By the time you finish voting on Saturday, Emefiele the Central Bank Governor, will expire. Your money will not expire. But the president will expire.”

