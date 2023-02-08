Don’t push the poor so hard’, Baba-Ahmed warns Nigerian govt as naira, fuel scarcity bites harder

Spokesman for the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has warned the Nigerian government against pushing vulnerable Nigerians into war, in light of the attendant consequences of naira and cash scarcity in the country.

Baba-Ahmed in a tweet on Tuesday condemned the challenges facing the masses as a result of destructive policies of the government.

Scarcity of naira across the country had thrown Nigerians into frustration, with many staging violent protests against the policy.

Recent developments in Abeokuta depicted some heart-rending scenarios where citizens were shot and properties vandalized.

The NEF spokesman attributed the crisis to utter poor governance, adding something urgent must be done to arrest the situation.

He wrote: “How much can the people endure? Cant buy, cant sell, cant eat, cant move, not safe, not heard, not relevant. Is this politics or poor governance? Please do not push the poor too hard.”

