2023: With non-responsive portal, INEC ratifies 202 foreign groups to monitor polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has accredited 202 observer groups, to monitor the upcoming general elections.

This was disclosed on the commission’s website on Tuesday, noting it invited four international organisations to join the monitoring process.

The monitoring parties aim primarily to assess the conduct of an election process on the basis of national legislation and of international electoral standards.

Among the international observers are the United States Embassy, Embassy of Japan, Australian High Commission, Canadian Embassy, British High Commission.

Also invited are the African Union, the Economic Community of West African States and the European Union.

This accreditation was announced despite the difficulties encountered by Nigerian journalists during the registration process, many of whom have been unable to access the INEC portal for accreditation to cover the elections.

INEC had announced February 8 as the deadline for the registration of media platforms and newsmen willing to cover the elections but attempts to register were unsuccessful.

When contacted, the INEC desk in charge, alleged network and traffic issues as the cause of the logjam.

