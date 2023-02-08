Naira Scarcity: APC, PDP trade blames as cash crunch cripples economy

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the major opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have been engaged in a war of words over the prolonged scarcity of new Naira notes which has led to an economic downturn, especially with small businesses.

Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the APC, was accused by the PDP presidential council of hoarding new notes in order to allegedly engage in vote-buying during the elections.

Speaking on this issue, the PDP campaign spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement on Tuesday, insisted that “the Tinubu campaign is desperate to mop up new naira notes by allegedly swapping them with their ill-gotten old notes stashed away in secret vaults, because, they had relied solely on alleged vote-buying.

“We find it disheartening that Tinubu and his allies are taking Nigerians from APC-induced seven years of weaponised hunger to a wholesome poverty by triggering this alleged unbearable cash scarcity that has wrecked small businesses, destabilised homes and sunk millions of Nigerians into deeper financial abyss,” he said.

However, the APC fired back, asking the opposition’s council to provide evidence over the hoarding allegations.

READ ALSO:Naira Scarcity: Ganduje says Emefiele fighting back for losing presidential bid

The Director of Media and Communication for Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga, said, “Let them provide the evidence if they uncovered such. It is not enough to dish out cock and bull stories in the name of press releases.”

“Making senseless allegations every passing day which has become the hallmark of PDP campaign is not how to win election.

“Nigerians can’t forget a party of people that looted over $2bn dollars meant for arms procurement when Boko Haram was killing our citizens and almost took over three states in the North-East.

“We challenge the PDP to bring out any evidence of their latest allegation otherwise the party of looters should hide its ugly face in perpetual shame.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now