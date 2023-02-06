Naira Scarcity: Ganduje says Emefiele fighting back for losing presidential bid

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has taken a swipe at the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, alleging that the current currency scarcity being experienced in the country as a result of the implementation of the Naira swap policy was deliberately done by the CBN boss as a fighting back strategy for failing to get the presidential ticket under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ganduje who made the allegations during the State gubernatorial electioneering campaign rally held at Tsanyawa Council on Sunday, said Emefiele timed the Naira redesign and swap when political activities were gearing up so as to punish those who stood against him during the APC primary.

“The CBN governor is only doing this to cause confusion in the forthcoming elections for no just reason,” Ganduje said.

“He has not been in a good mood for long because he failed to secure a Presidential ticket on the platform of our great party, the APC.

“Currency redesign is done across the globe, but not in the way we are witnessing in our country. The timing is wrong, the deadline given is very wrong and deliberate.

“The hardship people are facing was single-handedly caused by the CBN Governor, to purposely cause confusion in our democratic process.

“We will summon bank managers very soon to interrogate the shortage of new Naira notes in banks.

“They should come over and explain to us why our people are still suffering over this issue of Naira swap. I will go to them individually to supervise what is happening and why,” he said.

