Politics
Tinubu alleges opposition using fuel, cash scarcity to disrupt elections, calls for calm
All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has alleged that opposition political parties and enemies of democracy are taking advantage of the current scarcity of fuel and new naira notes to scuttle the forthcoming elections and cause strife in the country.
Tinubu, who addressed journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, said Nigerians must fight the plots and protect the country’s democracy.
The twin crises of fuel and cash scarcity had thrown Nigerians into unprecedented hardships, with some commercial banks accused of hoarding the new notes.
There were also reports of protest in different parts of the country as a result of the frustration resulting from the naira redesign policy recently announced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).
Speaking on the situation in the country, the former Lagos State governor sympathized with Nigerians and called for calm.
He said: “This is a challenging period in the life of our country when our people are made to stay on the line for hours to get fuel and even get their own money from the banks.
Read also:PDP alleges Tinubu mopping-up cash for vote-buying as naira scarcity persists
“I empathize with Nigerians across the country, especially the poor masses who have been made to bear the brunt and pains of the CBN naira policy and fuel scarcity the most.
“While the government continues to work to solve these problems, let’s stay calm, maintain the peace and continue to shun and avoid any act capable of causing civil unrest and disharmony.
“What the opposition and enemies of democracy want is to create a state of national siege and tension that can disrupt the coming general election and create an atmosphere of strife in our country.
“We must say no to them. We must be resolute and stand firm to protect our democracy by ensuring we hold our elections in a peaceful and orderly manner. I am in this race to bring renewed hope and prosperity to all Nigerians.
“There are no challenges that will be difficult for us as a people to surmount when we stand in unity of purpose.”
