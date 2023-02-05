PDP alleges Tinubu mopping-up cash for vote-buying as naira scarcity persists

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, of mopping-up cash to rig the forthcoming elections.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the party charged President Muhammadu Buhari to go after APC leaders allegedly mopping up cash to scuttle the elections.

The party also tasked the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to address the current scarcity of naira notes in the country.

Nigerians have been keeping vigil at banks and Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) posts since last week as the scarcity of the currency notes hits many homes across the country.

The statement read: “The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) expresses optimism that the hopelessness and anguish brought upon our nation by the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration will be a thing of the past when the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar assumes office as President comes May 29, 2023.

“The PDP decries the excruciating pain and distress being faced by Nigerians arising from their inability to access the new Naira Notes occasioned by the reported nefarious activities of corrupt APC leaders who are compromising the system to intercept and hoard the new banknotes for their selfish vote-buying plans ahead of the February 25, 2023, presidential election.

“Our party is however saddened that the cash crunch had persisted due to the sabotage of corrupt APC leaders, including the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is alleged to have masterminded the intercepting and hoarding of the new notes for their selfish agenda.

“The PDP is therefore disgusted by the hypocrisy being exhibited by the APC presidential candidate, who, despite his alleged role in the cash scarcity is pointing accusing fingers at others and seeking to exploit the ugly situation to incite unsuspecting Nigerians with the view to disrupting the 2023 general elections.

“Asiwaju Tinubu and his apologists in the APC are aware that he has no chance in the election and thus are devising all manner of shenanigans to overheat the polity, derail the electoral process and force an undemocratic situation upon our country.

“Nigerians now know the truth and hold Asiwaju Tinubu and the APC directly responsible for the anguish they have been subjected to in the face of this excruciating cash scarcity; another reason they will deal Tinubu a humiliating blow with their votes at the February 25, 2023, presidential election.

“The PDP calls on President Buhari to protect Nigerians by going after these felonious APC leaders as well as the saboteurs in the system who are reportedly working with the APC Presidential Campaign to mop up cash meant for distribution to our citizens.

“Our party stands with Nigerians; the artisans, traders, drivers, ‘keke’ and ‘okada’ riders, labourers, food vendors, students, and all hard-working citizens at this time of distress.

“The PDP charges the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to be mindful of the sufferings being experienced daily by Nigerians and demands that the bank takes urgent measures to arrest the unbearable situation by ensuring adequate protection and effective monitoring of the cash distribution process.

“Among other measures, the CBN should immediately provide dedicated Mobile Banks and Special Cash Points in areas of need, particularly in the markets and rural areas of our country. Using such facilities to dispense low amounts in markets and rural areas will drastically reduce the pain and anguish being experienced by Nigerians at this time.”

