Falana petitions Cape Verde President over detention of Venezuelan envoy

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Mr. Femi Falana, has written a petition to the President of Cape Verde, Jorge Carlos Fonseca over the continued detention of his client, Alex Saab -a special envoy of the Venezuelan government.

In the petition dated January 7 which was made available to the media on Thursday, Falana, a human rights lawyer said that the detention of his client by Cape Verdean authorities was illegal.

In the letter which was also signed by Jose M.P. Monteiro, Rutsel S. J Martha and Baltasar R. Garzon, (other lawyers to Saab), Falana said the West African country is pursuing a “damaging path” in partnership with the US which has encouraged countries to obey the rule of law.

Saab who is caught up in a bitter feud between his country, Venezuela and the US was arrested on June 12, 2020 after his private jet made a stop over at Cape Verde on his way to Iran for a humanitarian mission on behalf of the government of Venezuela.

Reports say the businessman was arrested after the US put pressure on Cape Verde to arrest him with plans of extraditing him to America to face corruption charges.

