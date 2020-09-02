Fayose decries fuel price increase, mocks those who protested under Jonathan’s govt

Former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose has lamented the increase of fuel pump price to N151.56.

D.O. Abalaka, Depot Manager, Pipelines and Product Marketing Company (PPMC), a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) announced the new increment in the price of fuel in a statement on Wednesday.

In his response on a tweet on his Twitter handle, @GovAyoFayose, the former governor regretted that such happened in Nigeria at a time other countries were adopting measures to cushion the effects of COVID-19 lock down on their citizens.

READ ALSO: Despite outcry over recent hike, again, govt increases fuel pump price

He equally mocked Nigerians, who took to the streets to protest across the country during the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government of former President Goodluck Jonathan, saying that he warned them.

“Petrol is now N151.56. The increment was made when other countries are adopting measures to reduce the effects of COVID-19 lock down on their citizens.

“Just in case those who led the Save Nigeria protests across Nigeria during PDP govt of Jonathan are not aware.

“I warned,” Fayose wrote.

Join the conversation

Opinions