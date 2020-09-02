Despite outcry over recent hike, again, govt increases fuel pump price

The price of fuel has again been increased to N151.56 per litre by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

Pipelines and Product Marketing Company (PPMC), a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) announced an increment in the price of fuel on Wednesday.

In a statement by D.O. Abalaka, PPMC Depot Manager, the agency said, “Please be informed that a new product price adjustment has been effected on our payment platform.

READ ALSO: Oil jumps to $46 on U.S. stock drop, hope of economic recovery; Bonny Light gains

“To this end, the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) is now one hundred and fifty-one naira, fifty-six kobo (N151.56k) per litre.

“This takes effect from September 2, 2020.”

This is coming amid public outcry against Nigerian government’s recent increase of fuel price from N143.80K to N150 per liter.

Join the conversation

Opinions