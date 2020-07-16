FAYOSE TO FALANA: If you didn’t get N28m from Magu go to court, stop carrying on like a saint, untouchable

The former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has advised a Lagos lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), on what to do over reports he got N28 million from the suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.

According to Fayoss, Falana should stop making “empty threats” and proceed to court to prove his innocence.

He further said that the likes of Falana should “stop carrying on as if they are saints and untouchables.”

A recent media report had claimed that the presidential probe panel investigating Magu for alleged financial malfeasance reportedly revealed that he gave Falana N28 million.

READ ALSO: MAGU: Falana denies receiving N28m, may head for court

But Falana, in a pre-action letter signed by his lawyer, Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika (SAN), denied the claim and demanded a retraction of the claim by a newspaper which published the story suggesting that Magu paid the sum of N28m from the money allegedly siphoned from the EFCC to him.

But in a tweet on his Twitter handle, @GovAyoFayose, Fayoss asked the lawyer to drop the threats and head straight to court to clear his name.

Fayose wrote, “My counsel to Falana is that he should stop making empty threats and go to court.

“If there is nothing to hide, why is Femi Falana threatening instead of simply going to court? Isn’t this alleged link to Magu another opportunity for him to go to court and clear his name?

“Methinks his likes should stop carrying on as if they are saints and untouchables.”

