FCTA lists area councils worst hit by kidnappings

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), on Sunday, said Bwari, Kuje and Abaji area councils are worst hit by kidnappings.

Director of Administration and Finance, FCTA Security Services Department, Ebele Molokwu, made this known during the end of the year media briefing on the activities of the department.

According to her, major kidnapping incidents in the territory were usually from those councils even though there are some isolated cases in the other area councils.

She said the councils share borders with some states noted for kidnapping, adding that after striking in the area, the bandits will run back to those states.

She said the Administration was determined to check both kidnapping and one chance syndicates in the territory.

The Director of the Department, Adamu Gwary, said the security committee had been divided into two, the kinetic, which made up of core security agencies and the non-kinectic which involves the traditional rulers and other relevant stakeholders.

Gwary said that in the restructured security committee, the FCTA now involves traditional rulers in non-kinetic approach, where the district heads meet regularly with the village heads and convey the decision reached at the meeting with the graded chiefs through the Ona of Abaji.

