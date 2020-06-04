FEC approves N1.6bn for consultancy on Abuja Airport runway

The sum of N1.6 billion has been approved for consultancy services for pre-contract services for the design and construction of a second runway at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved the money on Wednesday for the job expected to be completed in about 12 months.

This was made known to State House correspondents by the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, when he briefed them at the end of the third virtual meeting of the council presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Today in council, a memo from aviation (ministry) was considered and it is the consultancy services for the design and pre-contract services for the construction of a new runway here in Abuja.

“The contract went to a consortium of consultants at a total contract sum of N1,659,592,908.78. This included 7.5 per cent of VAT also at an exchange rate of N360 to dollar and this was approved,” Sirika said.

According to him, the consortium of consultants comprised two international counterparts and one Nigerian.

Read also: FEC approves refund of N148bn to Rivers, Ondo, 3 others for work on federal roads

“What I want you to assure the public is that a lot of work has been done in this procurement of consultancy services.

“It will be fast-tracked and it is the intention of the ministry to conclude before the end of the year so that with the balance of money that we have in the budget, we can appoint a contractor and commence the construction of the second runway.

“We hope to conclude the second runway if awarded before the end of the life of this administration,” he said.

Similarly, the FEC also approved N8.14 billion for the reactivation and completion of Farim Ruwa Multipurpose Dam in the Wamba Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

The Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, who disclosed this at the briefing said the money included the provision for water supply, irrigation and 20 megawatts hydropower station.

He said that the state government started the project in 2013, but in 2018, appealed to the Federal Government to take over for completion.

“All we intend to do at the federal level is to complete the dam and then hope that we can get a concessionaire to take over the component of the hydropower, which includes the construction of the powerhouse, the turbines and the transmission lines. The contract sum is N8.14bn, inclusive of all taxes with the completion period of 24 months.

“It comprises the completion of the dam embankment, spring lay and outlet works for the water supply and hydropower component, 20km of access road and rehabilitation of some service quarters,” Adamu said.

He further noted that the amount covered services for design, and a consortium of consultants would be involved.

Join the conversation

Opinions