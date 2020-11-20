FG assures host communities of 2022 delivery date for Second Niger Bridge

The Federal Government on Friday assured the second Niger Bridge host communities in the South-East that the 2022 delivery date of the bridge remained sacrosanct despite challenges.

The Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola stated this at a town hall meeting with the host communities in Anambra and Delta, while conveying the message of President Muhammadu Buhari to them.

According to him, despite the COVID -19 and conflicts in 2020 which delayed the job in one way or the other, the 2022 date would not be changed.

If anything will change, he said it would only be the month of completion.

“The President asked me to assure you that nothing would stop the completion of the project in 2022.

“The project is on course; thanks to the governors of Anambra and Delta States, Willie Obiano and Ifeanyi Okowa for their efforts in returning normalcy here.

READ ALSO: Second Niger Bridge: Fed Govt votes N2bn for compensation

“Notwithstanding the initial conflict and COVID19 heat, the project will be delivered as scheduled in 2022 .The President is committed to that date.”

Fashola said the project would cost the Federal Government N414 billion while calling for peace sacrifice and patience from the host communities.

“This is huge investment. We need peace to finish this work; we need patience ,we some sacrifice. We shall remediate what you go through.

“You will not be left behind; we shall control the flooding resulting from the construction.

“Compensation is a big issue. It will be better for the state governments of Anambra and Delta States engage the host communities while we deal with the state governments about issues of compensation .

“But the government does not have all the money. Even if oil price drops further, this project must continue”, he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions