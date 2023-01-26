FG claims 309 Nigerians renounced citizenship in last 16 years

The Federal Government said on Thursday a total of 309 Nigerians had renounced their citizenship in the last 16 years.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, who disclosed this at the 64th ministerial press briefing at the State House, Abuja, on Thursday, said 150 out of this number renounced their citizenship last year.

He added that at least 70 foreign nationals from North Korea, Egypt, and Sri Lanka, among others, had been deported for various offences in the last two years.

Read also:2023: Aregbesola claims ‘jittery politicians’ sabotaging reconciliation moves with Tinubu

He also warned against attacks on the country’s correctional facilities.

“With the state-of-the-art recreational facilities erected in the six geopolitical zones across the country, the chances of criminals successfully breaking into any facility in the country have been significantly minimized, “ the minister stated.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now