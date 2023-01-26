News
FG claims 309 Nigerians renounced citizenship in last 16 years
The Federal Government said on Thursday a total of 309 Nigerians had renounced their citizenship in the last 16 years.
The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, who disclosed this at the 64th ministerial press briefing at the State House, Abuja, on Thursday, said 150 out of this number renounced their citizenship last year.
He added that at least 70 foreign nationals from North Korea, Egypt, and Sri Lanka, among others, had been deported for various offences in the last two years.
Read also:2023: Aregbesola claims ‘jittery politicians’ sabotaging reconciliation moves with Tinubu
He also warned against attacks on the country’s correctional facilities.
“With the state-of-the-art recreational facilities erected in the six geopolitical zones across the country, the chances of criminals successfully breaking into any facility in the country have been significantly minimized, “ the minister stated.
