FG, Lagos govt stop barge operations along Marina coastline

The Federal and Lagos State Governments on Tuesday stopped the barge operations along the Marina coastline in the state.

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, gave the directive during an unscheduled visit to the Marina coastline.

With the order, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) will also revoke barge approvals granted some companies operating in the state.

The duo went round the coastline and saw the long row of trucks and containers that had constituted health and security hazards in the area.

They described as “shocking and unacceptable” the activities on the coastline.

The minister said there was an urgent need to sanitise the entire coastline and restore its tranquility and beauty.

Amaechi said: “The Federal Ministry of Transport has agreed with Lagos State government to ensure that whoever is making use of the Marina coastline should stop.

“We have agreed with the commissioner of police to stop those using the roads and we have agreed with NPA to cancel all barge permits pending when each person will come back to NPA, National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), and Lagos State government to renew such approval.”

On his part, the governor directed the state’s commissioner of police to arrest and prosecute anyone who flouted the directive on the unauthorized use of the Marina coastline.

He said the state government would do everything possible to bring sanity to the coastline.

