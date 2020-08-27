FG to absorb N-Power beneficiaries into MDAs

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, said on Thursday the Federal Government planned to absorb eligible N-Power beneficiaries into Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

The minister, who disclosed this in a statement issued by her Special Assistant on Media, Mrs. Nneka Anibeze, urged beneficiaries of the programme to exercise patience and wait for further directive from the government.

“We have directed Focal Persons of National Social Investment Programmes in the states to submit an updated list of the exited N-Power beneficiaries that are interested in participating in the transition plans of the ministry.

“Meanwhile, approval has been given for the payment of the outstanding stipends for the exited N-Power Batches A and B beneficiaries.

“The approval for payments for up to the month of June, 2020 for the two Batches has already been forwarded to the office of the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF) for final checks and payments.

“The only outstanding approval waiting to be forwarded to AGF’s Office is for the payment of July Stipends for batch B beneficiaries.”

