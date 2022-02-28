FG to begin evacuation of Nigerians from Ukraine Wednesday

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, said on Monday Air Peace and Max Air would begin the evacuation of Nigerians from Ukraine on March 2.

The minister disclosed this during a meeting with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, in Abuja.

He said the development followed the approval of the exercise by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The ministry had announced last week that a special flight arrangement had been put in place to evacuate Nigerians stranded in Ukraine since the invasion of the country by Russia last week.

Romania and Hungary at the weekend granted visa-free access to Nigerians fleeing the East European nation.

