ASUU vows to continue strike over Nigerian govt’s insincerity

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Monday vowed to continue the ongoing strike over repeated failure by the Federal Government to implement agreements signed by both parties.

The ASUU President, Emmanuel Osodeke, stated this during an interview on Channels Television’s breakfast show, Sunrise Daily.

The union embarked on a 30-day warning strike on February 14 after the government reneged on the agreement signed by both parties in 2020.

Osodeke said: “For the past nine years or so, they have been giving us promises but once the strike is over, they relapse.

“So, our colleagues are tired of these promises which they don’t fulfill. What we want are actions.”

The ASUU is expected to meet the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, in a bid to resolve the impasse in the coming days.

Osodeke stressed that members of the union had sacrificed for the country’s educational system, with many lecturers unable to go on leave for years as they try to meet up with the calendar.

“Anybody who says ASUU is paid after a strike, he is telling a lie. We are paid for the work done,” he added.

