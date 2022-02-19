FG to correct mistakes in Niger Delta – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said on Saturday the Federal Government was working hard to correct mistakes made in the Niger Delta.

He stated this during the flag- off of construction work on the bridge linking Yenagoa to Oporoma at Angiama, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State

The Vice President said though President Muhammadu Buhari was confronted with several challenges, he remained committed to the development of the country.

Osinbajo said: “Communities like Oporoma, Angiama and others across the Niger Delta are host to large amounts of mineral wealth and natural resources, so they deserve to have durable developmental gains to show for it.

“We are on our way towards correcting the lapses in this respect, with the collaborative efforts between the Federal, states and local governments, these lapses will be corrected.

“The challenge historically, has been in getting the obvious potentials of Bayelsa State to match up to the great reality, and we must appreciate the doggedness with which the Governor Douye Diri administration has gone about ensuring that Bayelsa State live up to its age.

“The importance of the Yenagoa-Oporoma-Ukubie Road to the development across the state in some ways, we know that there can be no inclusive prosperity without effective linkages of communities and effective facilitation of trade that roads like this can provide. One of the key challenges of government today more than ever is ensuring inclusive prosperity.”

