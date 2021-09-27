Finidi eyes great start to NPFL campaign with Enyimba

Newly-appointed Enyimba head coach Finidi George is looking forward to a perfect start to his coaching stint at the eight-time Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) champions.

The former Nigeria international, who earned 62 caps for the Eagles, had penned down a multi-year deal with the Aba giants, putting an end to speculation about his future.

Finidi who takes over from Fatai Osho is faced with a daunting task of building a squad that can challenge for honours at all front, and has gone to work by leading Enyimba to a pre-season tour.

Speaking to Enyimba TV ahead of the new campaign, Finidi revealed that a strong start is key to achieving a successful season with the Elephants.

“We will make sure that we start on a clean slate, it’s always important to start very well because if you don’t start well doubts may arise if the team is good enough or not.

“So the immediate goal here is to start very well and prepare, and make sure we start winning games from the onset,” he said.

Finidi’s first test will come against Diambers FC of Senegal in the second preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The 2021/22 season of the NPFL is set to begin on 27 December according to the League Management Committee (LMC).

