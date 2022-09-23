Fintech startup, Lazerpay, launches upgraded payment platform

A financial technology startup, Lazerpay, has launched an upgraded edition of its payment product.

Lazerpay helps African businesses and creators get paid in cryptocurrency.

The startup’s Chief Executive Officer, Njoku Emmanuel, announced the launch of the product in a statement sent to Ripples Nigeria on Friday.

He said the product was an attempt by the company to rethink the way African businesses accept payments.

Emmanuel said: “This insight, coupled with a relentless drive for improving the current financial landscape for underserved businesses has led to the release of a new, and improved version of its product with a couple of eye-catching features created to make commerce seamless for businesses collecting crypto payments.”

He listed the app’s new features to include improved onboarding and compliance as well as data-informed dashboard for decision-making.

He also described the future of commerce as one that supports flexibility.

“The future of commerce is one where merchants have the flexibility to offer products and receive payments from anywhere in the world. We are equipping SMEs in Africa and the Middle East to key into the global market,” the Lazerpay CEO added.

