Fire guts fuel facility at NAF Base Abuja

Fire on Wednesday gutted the Jet A-1 fuel dump located within Nigeria Air Force (NAF) Base in Abuja.

The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ayodele Famuyiwa, said in a statement in Abuja the incident was reported at about 8:00 a.m.

He said the fire caused the fuel tanks to explode, but was put out by firemen from the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Federal Fire Service and NAF.

The spokesman said: “It is gratifying to note that no life was lost in the incident.

“However, an investigation has been instituted to unravel the immediate and remote causes of the fire incident.”

Famuyiwa revealed that the fuel facility was owned and operated by Messer Geometrics Synergy Services Limited under a Build, Operate and Transfer ownership agreement.

“Furthermore, NAF wishes to use this medium to appreciate the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), who were at the scene to offer the necessary assistance,” he added.

