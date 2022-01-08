Metro
Fire razes 300 shops in Yobe market
Fire on Saturday razed 300 shops at Nguru market in Yobe State.
The Chairman of the Traders Association at the market, Ibrahim Adam, who confirmed the incident to journalists, said the incident which occurred at about 7:00 a.m., was caused by high power voltage.
He added that the affected shops contained used clothes, shoes, provisions and other items.
The state governor, Mai Mala Buni, has directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to evaluate the extent of the damages and inform the government on the appropriate measures.
