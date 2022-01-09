Nigerian troops eliminate three Boko Haram fighters, destroy terrorists’ market in Borno

Three Boko Haram terrorists have been eliminated by troops of the Joint Task Force of the Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) while an illegal market operated by Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists was destroyed in an encounter at Damasak town in Mobbar local government area of Borno State.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, who confirmed the development while briefing journalists on Saturday in Abuja on the progress of Nigerian troops in the operation theaters in the North-East, said the “troops of 5 Brigade, Sector 3, while consolidating on their push recorded a decisive victory against the terrorists on Friday.”

According to him, “The gallant troops, while conducting clearance operations, code named ‘Operation Dominance I,’ came in contact with the insurgents at an illegal market operated by the terrorists in Gallo Malawari Village.

“In the fierce encounter, three Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists were neutralised, while others, bowing to superior firepower retreated in disarray.

Read also: Nigerian Troops kill over 50 terrorists in Borno days after death of Gen. Zirkusu, others

“An illegal market operated by the terrorists was also destroyed by the troops of the Operation Hadin Kai.

“Troops recovered one AK 47 Rifle, a truck, two motorcycles, four empty magazines and rounds of 7.62mm ammunition amongst others,” Nwachukwu said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now