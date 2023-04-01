First Bank, Union Bank’s investors to wait longer for 2022 financial statements

First Bank of Nigeria (FBN) and Union Bank of Nigeria have delayed the release of their Audited Financial Statements for the period ending December 31, 2022.

Both companies, like other publicly-listed firms, are mandated to submit their annual financial statements on or before March 31, 2023.

However, the financial institutions, on Saturday, released separate statements informing investors that they won’t be meeting the stipulated deadline set by the capital market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Explaining the reason for the delay, First Bank said the final audit of one of its subsidiaries has not been concluded and approval from the regulator is yet to be received.

First Bank said the financial statements for last year will be submitted within the next 30 days, “This delay is due to the pending conclusion of the final audit of a major subsidiary and the requisite approval of its primary regulator.

READ ALSO: BANK REPORTS: GTCO, UBA fail to make list of top five Nigerian banks for Q3 2022

“We hope that this would be concluded very soon to enable FBNH consolidate the audited financial statements of the Group and obtain the approval of our regulator within the next 30 (thirty) days.”

Also, Union Bank said it hasn’t received regulatory approvals from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The firm didn’t state when it will publish the earnings report.

“Please be informed that the Audited Financial Statements for the period ended 31st December 2022 for Union Bank of Nigeria Plc (“the Bank”) were approved by the Board of Directors on 24th February 2023 and other requisite regulatory approvals are being processed.

“In view of the foregoing, the Bank will immediately publish its Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31st December 2022 upon receipt of the regulatory approvals which may be after the NGX Limited’s regulatory filing date of 31st March 2023,” Union Bank said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now