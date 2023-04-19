Flying Eagles in Pot 3 as FIFA U-20 World Cup draw holds Friday

The FIFA U-20 World Cup draw will take place in Zurich on Friday, and Nigeria’s Flying Eagles will learn their opponents for the tournament.

After placing third at the 2023 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Egypt last month, the Flying Eagles earned a spot in the World Cup.

Together with Uzbekistan, Japan, Iraq, Honduras, and Fiji, the Flying Eagles have been placed in Pot 3.

Ladan Bosso, the coach of the Flying Eagles, has invited 39 players to a training camp to begin their last preparations for the competition in Argentina.

Chijioke Aniagboso and Daniel Bameyi, who were invited to the 2023 Super Eagles, are among the players who have been invited.

Argentina will host the event this year from May 20 to June 11 after FIFA revoked Indonesia’s hosting rights.

Argentina, who initially failed to qualify for the tournament, will now take part in the event in place of Indonesia since they had been given the hosting rights.

“FIFA is delighted to announce that this year’s edition of the FIFA U-20 World Cup will take place in Argentina, as the home of the world champions opens its doors to tomorrow’s superstars of world football,” FIFA president Gianni Infantino said in a statement.

Twenty-four nations in total will be divided into six groups of four, with matches taking place in as-yet-unconfirmed locations.

The 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup begins on May 20 and concludes on June 11.

