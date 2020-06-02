Following superb first season, Osimhen voted Lille player of the year

Latest Sports

June 2, 2020
By Ben Ugbana

Nigeria forward, Victor Osimhen has been voted the best player of the season at Lille after having a superb first season at the French Ligue 1 club.

The 21-year-old, who joined the club at the start of the 2019-20 season from Belgian Pro League club Sporting Charleroi, had a quite fulfilling season.

Lille tweeted via their official Twitter handle, hailing the Super Eagles star, and reaching out to fans for voting.

Lille’s tweet on Tuesday

Osimhen scored 18 goals and made six assists in 31 appearances across all competitions for the Great Danes before the season in France was aborted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The former Wolfsburg star, who was also named in the Ligue 1 Team of the Season, has been linked to several clubs across Europe.

Clubs in England, Italy and Spain are looking to take him away from Lille, as the French side has confirmed interests from other clubs.

