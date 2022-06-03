Business
Foreign investment into Nigeria drops by $1.6bn in Q1, 2022 as investors avoid 31 states
The total value of foreign investment or capital importation into Nigeria dropped on a quarter-on-quarter basis by 28.1 per cent to $1.6 billion in the first quarter of (Q1) of 2022.
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) disclosed this in its capital importation report, released on Thursday.
According to the data when analyzed on a year-on-year basis, capital importation dropped by 17.5 percent from $1.9 billion recorded in Q1 2021
“The largest amount of capital importation by type was received through Portfolio Investment, which accounted for 60.9 percent ($957.6 million). This was followed by Other Investment with 29. 3 percent ($460.6 million) and Foreign Direct Investment accounted for 9.9 percent ($154.9 million) of total capital imported in Q1 2022,” the report stated.
The report also highlighted that in terms of Sectors, capital importation into banking had the highest inflow of $818.8 million amounting to 52.1 percent of total capital imported in the first quarter of 2022.
This was followed by capital imported into the production sector, valued at $223.7 million (14.2 percent) and the financing sector with $199.37 million (12.7 percent).
Read also :Nigeria ranks third on Africa’s best foreign investment market, scored low in forex control
In terms of country of origin, the United Kingdom ranked top as the source of capital imported into Nigeria in Q1 2022 with a value of $1.021.2 million, accounting for 64.9 percent.
This was followed by the Republic of South Africa and the United States of America valued at $117.5 million (7.5 percent) and $82.1million (5.2 percent) respectively.
In terms of investment by destination only Abuja, Akwa Ibom, Katsina Lagos, Oyo, and Plateau recorded investments.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...