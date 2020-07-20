Fresh ‘herdsmen’ attack in southern Kaduna village leaves 21 people dead

A fresh attack, suspected to have been carried out by herdsmen on Kukum Daji Village of Kaura Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State, has left no less than 21 persons killed and several others injured.

Some gunmen were said to have carried out the attack in the southern part of the state on Sunday night.

The president of the community, Yashen Titus, told Channels Television that the suspected armed herdsmen invaded the venue of a wedding party in the community at about 10 pm on Sunday night and opened fire on the people who attended the party.

According to him, 19 people died on the spot following the gun attack while two more persons died later at a hospital in the state.

READ ALSO: Suspected bandits reportedly kill 16 soldiers in Katsina

The injured persons, he said, were currently being treated at the Barau Dikko teaching hospital and other clinics in the state capital.

The State Police Command is yet to confirm the incident.

There have been unending gun attacks on Kaduna villages for a long time now.

On Sunday July 7, 38 persons were reported killed when some gunmen attacked two villages in Sanga LGA of the state.

