Sports
Full house at Eagles camp as team fired up for Guinea-Bissau tie
All expected 23 players of the Super Eagles for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Guinea-Bissau have arrived in Abuja, where they are currently camping.
The Eagles are billed to face Guinea-Bissau on Friday in a matchday three of the qualifying series at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.
The long-awaited FC Porto defender, Zaidu Sanusi finally linked up with his teammates on Wednesdag afternoon, and joined the team for the evening training.
Read Also: Abuja fans to pay N2,000, N10,000 to watch Eagles play Guinea-Bissau
The Super Eagles, who are top of the group with maximum points from two games, will battle the Djurtus at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja on Friday.
The three-time African champions will then travel to Bissau for the reverse fixture next week Monday.
THE FULL SQUAD
Akpoguma, Aribo, Lookman, Iwobi, Ajayi, Aniagboso, Uzoho, Ndidi, Bameyi, Omeruo, Onyeka, Simon, Onuachu, Osayi, Musa, Moffi, Sochima, Bassey, Onyemaechi, Chukwueze, Iheanacho, Osimhen, Sanusi
