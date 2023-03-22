Full house at Eagles camp as team fired up for Guinea-Bissau tie

All expected 23 players of the Super Eagles for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Guinea-Bissau have arrived in Abuja, where they are currently camping.

The Eagles are billed to face Guinea-Bissau on Friday in a matchday three of the qualifying series at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

The long-awaited FC Porto defender, Zaidu Sanusi finally linked up with his teammates on Wednesdag afternoon, and joined the team for the evening training.

Read Also: Abuja fans to pay N2,000, N10,000 to watch Eagles play Guinea-Bissau

The Super Eagles, who are top of the group with maximum points from two games, will battle the Djurtus at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja on Friday.

The three-time African champions will then travel to Bissau for the reverse fixture next week Monday.

THE FULL SQUAD

Akpoguma, Aribo, Lookman, Iwobi, Ajayi, Aniagboso, Uzoho, Ndidi, Bameyi, Omeruo, Onyeka, Simon, Onuachu, Osayi, Musa, Moffi, Sochima, Bassey, Onyemaechi, Chukwueze, Iheanacho, Osimhen, Sanusi

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now