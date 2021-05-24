FUNAAB students protest colleague’s abduction in Abeokuta | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
FUNAAB students protest colleague’s abduction in Abeokuta
Scores of students from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, took to the streets in the Ogun State capital on Monday to protest the abduction of one of their colleagues.
The student, who is simply identified as Olayinka Toyinbo, was abducted by unknown gunmen along the Abeokuta-Ibadan Road in Odeda local government area of the state on Saturday.
The students, who occupied the Secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Abeokuta, appealed to the state government to ensure the rescue of the abducted student.
They also carried placards with various inscriptions including “Free our student now,” and “I am a student not a prey for kidnappers,” among others to press home their demand.
READ ALSO: Ogun nurses embark on strike over reported abduction of members
The President of the Students Union Government (SUG) at the institution, Michael Oloyede, urged the government to ensure the speedy rescue of the abducted student.
He said: “We are appealing to the government and security agencies to ensure the student is released within 72 hours, or we will shut down the state with another protest.
“The federal and state governments should provide more facilities and equipment for security agencies.”
