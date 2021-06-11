Good governance the real solution to national challenges –Tinubu | Ripples Nigeria

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, on Friday urged Nigerians to stand for democracy as the country marks the 2021 Democracy Day on Saturday.

Tinubu made the call in a congratulatory message to the citizens.

According to him, good governance offers solutions to national challenges.

The ex-Lagos State governor implored Nigerians to stand for democracy despite the current challenges.

He said: “Democratic good governance offers the only reasonable solution to the challenges confronting Nigeria.

“Thus, we must stand for democracy today. We must stand for it, even more, tomorrow.”

Tinubu also asked Nigerians to stand against whatever could hinder democracy.

He urged them to stand against those engaging in insurrection and violence as well as those trading in bigotry and hatred.

The APC chief added: “We contend against those who would render the people ignorant and poor.

READ ALSO: There is no conflict between Buhari, Tinubu —Presidency

“We celebrate Democracy Day not only because we have come far but to help give us the social fuel and encouragement to continue onward because we have farther to go and even greater things to achieve as one nation and one people.”

He told Nigerians to remember the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, late Chief MKO Abiola.

“Abiola remained steadfast and surrendered his own life so that we all might enjoy the democratic victory that was taken from him.

“Without Abiola’s historic efforts and sacrifices, June 12 would not have been declared the nation’s Democracy Day,” he concluded.

The ex-governor urged Nigerians to remember others who sacrificed so much to bring democracy to Nigeria.

Join the conversation

Opinions