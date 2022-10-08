Gov Mohammed orders Bauchi local council chiefs to step down

The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has directed the chairmen of the 20 local government areas in the state, their deputies and councilors to step down immediately.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Governor, Mukhtar Gidado, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Bauchi.

He said the directive was in line with Section 2 (i) of the Local Government System Establishment and Administration of Local Government Councils Law of Bauchi State, 2013 as amended.

The tenure of the local council chiefs will end on October 10.

The statement read: “Consequent upon the above, His Excellency, Sen. Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State, has approved that the Chairmen, Deputies, Councilors, and Secretaries of the 20 Local Government Areas should step down.

“They are expected to hand over to the Heads of Administration of their respective Local Government Councils on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, pending new elections or the constitution of a new Caretaker Committee.

“His Excellency, the governor thanked the outgoing Chairmen, Deputy Chairmen, Councilors, and Secretaries for the services rendered to the state and wished them success in their future endeavors.”

