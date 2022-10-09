News
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday October 9th 2022
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. Again, Lawan rules out appeal of court’s ruling on APC senatorial ticket
The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, has reaffirmed his decision not to appeal the ruling of the Federal High Court, Damaturu, which recognised Bashir Machina as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in Yobe North Senatorial district ahead of the 2023 general elections. Read more
2. Nigerian govt claims it has spent $100m to feed 10 million school children
The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige has confirmed that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration has so far spent over $100 million in feeding 10 million Nigerian children across the country under the National School Feeding Programme. Read more
3. Nigerian govt waiting for Chinese loan to complete rails projects’ —Minister
The Minister of Transportation, Mua’zu Sambo, had said the Nigerian government is waiting for more loans from China to complete the construction of the Abuja-Kano and Port-Harcourt-Maiduguri rail projects.Read more
4. Elections in Nigeria a ‘shambolic selection process’ —IPOB
The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has described Nigeria’s elections as purely shambolic selection process. Read more
5. 2023: Tinubu’s candidacy invalid – PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday described as invalid the nomination of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate. Read more
6. NNPC vows to recover stolen crude oill
The Group General Manager, National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Bala Wunti, said works are ongoing to recover missing crude oil barrels.Read more
7. Kogi accuses Dangote Group of planning to cause chaos over closure of cement plant
The Kogi State government has accused the Dangote Group of planning attacks on its officials over the closure of a cement plant in the Obajana area of the state.Read more
8. Immigration rescues 9 trafficked persons in Jigawa
The Nigeria Immigration Service on Friday rescued nine victims of human trafficking in Jigawa State.Read more
9. Two siblings die in Kano building collapse
Two siblings were killed in a collapsed building in Kano State on Friday. Read more
10. Bayern miss climbing top after blowing two-goal lead in Dortmund draw
In a thrilling match at Signal Iduna Park, Borussia Dortmund overcame a 2-0 deficit to tie Bayern Munich and prevent their opponents from taking the lead in the Bundesliga.Read more
