Elections in Nigeria a ‘shambolic selection process’ —IPOB

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has described Nigeria’s elections as purely shambolic selection process.

The group, through its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, said this in a reaction to a statement credited to a breakaway IPOB member, Simon Ekpa, on Friday.

Ekpa had said elections would not be allowed to take place in Igbo land, justifying the call of the group for self-determination and freedom.

“Some of you might be asking how next year’s election will affect Biafra restoration, as Nigeria is planning to have their election, so is Biafra preparing to exit Nigeria, and in exiting Nigeria, it is planning to stop the election in Biafra territory.”

In his reaction, Powerful discredited Simon’s claim, saying the group was not interested in disrupting 2023 general elections.

Powerful slammed the IPOB factional head, adding that he lacked the authority to speak for the group.

He further noted that IPOB would remain neutral about Nigeria’s 2023 general election.

“Nobody is authorised to speak for Biafra except the Office of the Media and Publicity Secretary and Radio Biafra, and anybody claiming to be speaking for IPOB is fake and deluded, and our people should ignore such statements.

“IPOB is intact and knows what they are doing and cannot disrupt the selection process called election in Nigeria. IPOB is neutral in this task to remove Buhari and Fulani cabals from office.

“Whoever that is sponsoring any group or gang tagging them IPOB is on his/her own. For those who are hard of hearing, IPOB is one indivisible family under one central command and leadership.

“If in the future IPOB leadership decides to make further statement on the upcoming Nigeria selection process called election, we shall make such statement through our official channels.”

