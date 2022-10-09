By December, terrorism, banditry will be a thing of the past in Nigeria —Aregbesola

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has reiterated President Muhammadu Buhari’s assurance that insecurity, especially banditry and terrorist acts in the country will end by December.

The Minister who gave the assurance at a press parley on Saturday in Abuja, said the insecurity bedevilling the country would be dealt with by the Buhari administration before the year runs out.

According to Aregbesola, Buhari would not leave the country without curtailing and effectively addressing the security challenges.

“President Muhammadu Buhari gave the deadline for the total elimination of such threats to the security of lives and property by December.

“I believe that nobody is resting in all the arms of government with the mandate of maintaining law and order, guaranteeing security and eliminating threats.

“We are at it, and in the first instance, we must ask ourselves, governance is about ensuring the security of lives and properties.

“We will eliminate all insecurity issues by December. If you look at the state of affairs in Nigeria, I’ll tell you that a whole lot of progress had been made over the years, ” Aregbesola said.

Going back memory lane, the Minister said prior to 2015, Nigerians were living with bombs everywhere but the Buhari government has completely eliminated the incidents of Improvised Explosive Devices and Nigerians no longer have such fears.

“There was a time when the North-Eastern part of the country was a daily record of one dastardly act or the other and the entire region was under siege by the insurgents.

“To God be the glory, that today it is no longer there and lives had since returned to the region, that people even want to forget that there was a theatre of blood-chilling insurgency.

“Nigerians will definitely heave a sigh of relief at the end of the day,” he said.

