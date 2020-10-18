PDP wins Bauchi local council election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won all the chairmanship and councillorship seats in Saturday’s local council election in Bauchi State.

The Chairman of the Bauchi State Independent Electoral Commission (BASIEC), Alhaji Dahiru Tata, disclosed this on Sunday while issuing certificates of return to the newly elected council chairmen.

He said: “The election has been largely successful and peaceful and PDP won all the 20 local government chairmanship and the 323 councillorship posts in the state.

“The results were officially declared by Returning Officers at the various levels as I am only here to issue certificates to the winners.”

