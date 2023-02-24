Gov Yahaya charges election observers on patriotism

The Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Yahaya, on Friday, tasked election observers to carry out their duties with high sense of patriotism.

Yahaya made the call in his state-wide address ahead of Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections in the country.

The governor advised the observers to resist the temptation of being used as tools to tarnish the image of the country.

He also commended the security agencies for ensuring peace in the state.

Yahaya: “To civil society groups, including domestic and international election observer missions, I urge you to approach your assignment with patriotism and fear of God.

“Remember that elections will come and go, but Nigeria remains. You must resist the temptation to become willing tools at the hands of some domestic or international groups seeking to tarnish the reputation of our country.

READ ALSO: Ex-Malawi President, Banda, leads 40-member election observer to Nigeria

“It is therefore my honour to lead Gombe at this crucial point in its history. I have no greater objective than to see our country (and Gombe in particular) deliver elections that are peaceful, fair, and credible.

“I have strong confidence in the electoral process, and in the professionalism of our security agencies. In the past four years, we have witnessed innovative reforms by the Independent National Election Commission (INEC) that are aimed at improving the efficiency and credibility of the electoral process. I want to thank the leadership of INEC and President Muhammadu Buhari for their courage and patriotism.

“I would like to commend agencies for their undying commitment and loyalty to the country. Security agencies are an important safeguard of our democracy. Through your sacrifice and determination, you are working day and night to protect our democracy from enemies both internal and external. I would like to assure you of my unconditional support and cooperation.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now