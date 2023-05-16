‘Government of national unity’ possibly on agenda as Tinubu, Kwankwaso meet in France

The President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday met with the former Kano State governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, in Paris, France.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and a member of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Abdulmumin Jibrin, were also at the meeting.

Jibrin was one of the major supporters of the president-elect before a disagreement with the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, and other leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state forced him to join the NNPP last year.

Although issues discussed at the meeting have not been made public, people privy to the forum told journalists that it may not be unconnected with Tinubu’s desire to include members of the opposition in his planned “government of national unity.”

The president-elect left the country last week and is expected to return to the country before his inauguration as the country’s new leader on May 29.

