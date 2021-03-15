Governors meet on rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, fuel subsidy Thursday | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Governors meet on rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, fuel subsidy Thursday
Governors of the 36 states in Nigeria would hold an emergency meeting on Thursday to deliberate on issues relating to the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines and fuel subsidy in the country.
The Head of Media and Public Affairs at the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.
He said the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El Rufai, would brief his colleagues before the Forum takes any decision on the supply and retailing of petroleum products in the country
El-Eufai is the chairman of the NGF Committee on Petrol Subsidy.
Bello-Barkindo added that the governors would also address the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines.
He said: “The Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, who is also the chairman of the NGF committee, said the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 would brief his colleagues on the situation with the vaccine rollout and the attendant encumbrances.
“On his part, the chairman of the Forum and Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Kayode Fayemi, will update his colleagues on the outcome of his meeting with the Committee of Pro-Chancellors of State Universities.
READ ALSO: Governors to meet over distribution of Covid-19 vaccines
“The educationists met the Forum’s chairman last week and presented a number of requests which they believed would improve education at the sub-national level.”
The NGF spokesman also disclosed that the governors would also listen to the activities of the Nigeria Governors’ Spouses Forum.
According to him, the meeting will also play host to three external presentations.
“One of the presentations will be made by the new National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) chief, Buba Marwa, on ‘managing the drug crisis.’
“The Department for International Development will be making a presentation on the NNPC audit reports and what the states should know
“The last presentation will be on trade facilitation in Nigeria through e-customs and a Public-Private Partnership structure in partnership with the British High Commission,” he added.
